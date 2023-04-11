RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.17. 238,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.66 and its 200-day moving average is $207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

