Relaxing Retirement Coach Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,823 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 18.8% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.91% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $50,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,437,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 115,286 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 464,483 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock remained flat at $44.34 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,838. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

