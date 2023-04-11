Relaxing Retirement Coach Decreases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 203,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,909. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

