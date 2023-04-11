Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $1.12 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after acquiring an additional 114,194 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. 171,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,901. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

