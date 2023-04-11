Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $309,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $48.67. 640,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,972. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.