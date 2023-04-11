Relaxing Retirement Coach Invests $2.58 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. 35,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,052. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

