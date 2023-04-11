Resource Planning Group Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Resource Planning Group increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 3.3% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Resource Planning Group owned about 0.45% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000.

QUS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.70. 8,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,405. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $970.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

