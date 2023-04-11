Resource Planning Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Resource Planning Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

