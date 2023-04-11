Resource Planning Group Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Resource Planning Group cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resource Planning Group owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,583. The stock has a market cap of $710.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $34.78.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

