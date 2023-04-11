Resource Planning Group Has $228,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Resource Planning Group decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,939,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,519,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.96. 287,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,648. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

