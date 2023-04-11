Resource Planning Group Purchases 4,738 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resource Planning Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 6.7% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Resource Planning Group owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,277,000 after acquiring an additional 416,758 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,351,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,366,000 after acquiring an additional 104,075 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.71. 184,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.