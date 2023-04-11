Reviewing Aceragen (ACGN) & Its Rivals

Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Rating) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aceragen to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aceragen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aceragen N/A $98.09 million -0.44 Aceragen Competitors $710.73 million $90.45 million -2.67

Aceragen’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aceragen. Aceragen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

12.2% of Aceragen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Aceragen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aceragen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceragen 0 0 0 0 N/A Aceragen Competitors 1011 4050 11101 170 2.64

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 76.69%. Given Aceragen’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aceragen has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aceragen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceragen N/A -68.74% -34.26% Aceragen Competitors -4,262.95% -141.31% -40.13%

Volatility & Risk

Aceragen has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aceragen’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aceragen beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Aceragen Company Profile

Aceragen, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research and development of medications for rare and orphan diseases. The firm’s product portfolio includes ACG-801 and ACG-701, which targets Farber Disease, Melioidosis, and Cystic Fibrosis. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

