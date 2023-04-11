Reviewing Aceragen (ACGN) & Its Rivals

Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Rating) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aceragen to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Aceragen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aceragen
|N/A
|$98.09 million
|-0.44
|Aceragen Competitors
|$710.73 million
|$90.45 million
|-2.67
Aceragen’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aceragen. Aceragen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aceragen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aceragen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Aceragen Competitors
|1011
|4050
|11101
|170
|2.64
As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 76.69%. Given Aceragen’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aceragen has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Aceragen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aceragen
|N/A
|-68.74%
|-34.26%
|Aceragen Competitors
|-4,262.95%
|-141.31%
|-40.13%
Volatility & Risk
Aceragen has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aceragen’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Aceragen beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Aceragen Company Profile
Aceragen, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research and development of medications for rare and orphan diseases. The firm’s product portfolio includes ACG-801 and ACG-701, which targets Farber Disease, Melioidosis, and Cystic Fibrosis. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
