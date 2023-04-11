Reviewing Vicapsys Life Sciences (VICP) & The Competition

Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Rating) is one of 986 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vicapsys Life Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicapsys Life Sciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicapsys Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicapsys Life Sciences Competitors 4198 15059 41523 713 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 118.47%. Given Vicapsys Life Sciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vicapsys Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Vicapsys Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Vicapsys Life Sciences has a beta of -4.58, indicating that its share price is 558% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicapsys Life Sciences’ peers have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vicapsys Life Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicapsys Life Sciences N/A N/A -129.72% Vicapsys Life Sciences Competitors -3,495.77% -222.94% -34.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicapsys Life Sciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicapsys Life Sciences N/A -$240,000.00 -25.00 Vicapsys Life Sciences Competitors $2.08 billion $242.10 million -3.77

Vicapsys Life Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vicapsys Life Sciences. Vicapsys Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vicapsys Life Sciences peers beat Vicapsys Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vicapsys Life Sciences

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which advances proprietary localized immune modulator. Its product name VICAPSYN is the firm’s line of proprietary product candidates that is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. The firm’s lead product candidate embodiment in transplantation therapy to treat Type 1 Diabetes is an encapsulated human islet cell cluster that is intended to restore normal glucose control when implanted into the peritoneal cavity of a patient. The company was founded on December 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

