Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading Down 2.4%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 40,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 873,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 292,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 50,114 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,415,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 327,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

