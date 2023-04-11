Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE:REPX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,721. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $899.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $48,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

