Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Riley Exploration Permian traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 38915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $943.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

