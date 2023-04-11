RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Director Acquires $17,325.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) Director Jerry Raio bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RIV traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,542. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $16.11.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.