RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Director Acquires $17,325.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) Director Jerry Raio bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RIV traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,542. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.