Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) Insider Sells £15,715.15 in Stock

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating) insider Alison Baker sold 142,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £15,715.15 ($19,461.49).

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of LON:RKH traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 11.17 ($0.14). 1,590,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,072.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. Rockhopper Exploration plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.35 ($0.25).

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

