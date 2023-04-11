Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) Insider Sells £15,715.15 in Stock

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating) insider Alison Baker sold 142,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £15,715.15 ($19,461.49).
Rockhopper Exploration Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of LON:RKH traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 11.17 ($0.14). 1,590,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,072.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. Rockhopper Exploration plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.35 ($0.25).
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
