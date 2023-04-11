Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,294 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.21% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

RVT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,559. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

