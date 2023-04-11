Safe Trading Up 12.8% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $231.04 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.09 or 0.00036663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00145522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00070768 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00038094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003278 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.89766271 USD and is up 7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

