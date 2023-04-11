Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $105.72 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,721 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.48% of First Republic Bank worth $105,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

