Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $124.29 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,363 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of PayPal worth $124,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,961,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $112.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

