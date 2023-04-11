Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $162.91 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 2.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.27% of Equinix worth $162,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $706.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $704.37 and its 200 day moving average is $659.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,453,093.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.