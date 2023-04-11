Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $20.79 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 56,703 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of eBay worth $20,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $55.86.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.