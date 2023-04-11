Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $6.07 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,698,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,107,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,605,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $168.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.79.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.