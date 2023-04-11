Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after acquiring an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 10.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 414,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.64%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

