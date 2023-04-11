Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,785 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $71,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

