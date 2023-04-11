Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 55,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

