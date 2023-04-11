SBK Financial Inc. Sells 5,471 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SBK Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of SBK Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.18. 51,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

