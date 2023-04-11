SBK Financial Inc. Sells 649 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SBK Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,741,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. 276,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

