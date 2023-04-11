SCHRODERS IS Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1,252.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 5.4% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VT traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.39. 558,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,692. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.54.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

