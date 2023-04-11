Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 6.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 286,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.