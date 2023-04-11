Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.25 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.50-$8.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.10.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $108.23. 46,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

