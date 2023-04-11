Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Scor Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

