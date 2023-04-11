Seed Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 163,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,940. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

