Seed Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,930 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 0.9% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.71. The stock had a trading volume of 494,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,655. The firm has a market cap of $359.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

