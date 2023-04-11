Seed Wealth Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MSD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.59.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

