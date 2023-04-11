Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 4.5% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,672,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 397,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,685. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

