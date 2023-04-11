Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $359,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.12. 185,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

