Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 233,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 4,353,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,088,591. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

