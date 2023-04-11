Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $48,556,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 758,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,883. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

