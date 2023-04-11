Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,738. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.29. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,933 shares of company stock worth $21,264,504 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

