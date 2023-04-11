Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,650 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.37. 200,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $292.20. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.05.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,874 shares of company stock worth $96,911,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.45.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

