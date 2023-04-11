Seed Wealth Management Inc. Takes $643,000 Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLDR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,217 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.