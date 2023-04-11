Seed Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. UBS Group lowered their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Insider Activity

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $368.91. The stock had a trading volume of 245,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,991. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.55.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.