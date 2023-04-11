Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 193,300 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193,300 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 1.4% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.80% of Tower Semiconductor worth $37,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2,793.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 42,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 2.9 %

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. 742,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,610. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.