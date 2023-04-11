Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 340,916 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.40% of American Equity Investment Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. 111,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,761. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.