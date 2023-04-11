Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $74.41 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources makes up about 2.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $74,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.87. 64,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

