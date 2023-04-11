Segantii Capital Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spirit Airlines Price Performance
Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 310,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65.
Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.
Spirit Airlines Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.
