Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $5.08 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,921 shares of company stock worth $4,942,759. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. 2,375,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 222.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

